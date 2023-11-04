For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Will Cuylle a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Will Cuylle score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Cuylle stats and insights

Cuylle has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Wild yet this season.

Cuylle has no points on the power play.

Cuylle's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

