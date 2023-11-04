For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Zachary Jones a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Zachary Jones score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones 2022-23 stats and insights

Jones scored in one of 16 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Jones produced no points on the power play last season.

Jones averaged 0.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 6.7%.

Wild 2022-23 defensive stats

The Wild conceded 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.

The Wild shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

