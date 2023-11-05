Best Bets, Odds for the Bengals vs. Bills Sunday Night Football Game – Week 9
The Buffalo Bills (5-3) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) squad on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium (with best bets available). The Bengals have won three games in a row.
When is Bengals vs. Bills?
- Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The data strongly suggests betting on the Bills in this one. The model favors them while BetMGM has the Bengals favored and the difference between the two is 3.2 points.
- Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 56.5%.
- The Bengals have compiled a 3-3 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Cincinnati has a record of 3-2 (60%).
- The Bills will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- Buffalo has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +110 odds on them winning this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Buffalo (+2)
- The Bengals have gone 3-3-1 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 2-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has an ATS record of 2-2-1.
- The Bills are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (50.5)
- The two teams average a combined 4.0 fewer points per game, 46.5 (including the postseason), than this matchup's total of 50.5 points.
- Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 37.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer than the point total in this game.
- The Bengals have gone over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).
- In the Bills' eight games with a set total, three have hit the over (37.5%).
Irvin Smith Jr. Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|4
|14.3
|0
James Cook Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|8
|60.8
|1
|24
|1
