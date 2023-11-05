Cincinnati (4-3) brings a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Buffalo (5-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bengals favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Bengals taking on the Bills, see the article below. We have put together all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Bills vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bills have been winning four times, have trailed three times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Bengals have had the lead two times, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up three times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Bills have won the second quarter six times, lost one time, and been knotted up one time in eight games this season.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in five games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 2.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10.6 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of eight games this year, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, been outscored one time, and tied three times.

In seven games this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored two times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Cincinnati is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of eight games this year, the Bills have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent five times.

The Bengals have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, lost that quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

Bills vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bills have had the lead five times (4-1 in those games) and have trailed three times (1-2) at the completion of the first half.

The Bengals have been leading after the first half in two games, have been losing after the first half in four games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

2nd Half

Digging into second-half scoring, the Bills have won the second half in five games, with a 4-1 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in three games (1-2).

The Bengals have won the second half in three games this season (3-0 in those contests), lost the second half in two games (0-2), and they've tied in the second half in two games (1-1).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is allowing 8.1 points on average in the second half.

