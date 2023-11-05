A pair of star pass-catchers will be on display when Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Check out player props for the Bengals' and Bills' best players in this contest.

Sign up to bet on the Bengals-Bills matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds

Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +750

Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +500

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Bills Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Josh Allen 271.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) - Stefon Diggs - - 86.5 (-113) Latavius Murray - 19.5 (-113) - Gabriel Davis - - 46.5 (-113) James Cook - 50.5 (-128) 16.5 (-113) Khalil Shakir - - 33.5 (-113) Dalton Kincaid - - 40.5 (-113)

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd - - 34.5 (-113) Joe Burrow 274.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) - Ja'Marr Chase - - 84.5 (-113) Tee Higgins - - 54.5 (-113) Joe Mixon - 62.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113) Irvin Smith Jr. - - 13.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.