For their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, November 5 at 8:20 PM , the Buffalo Bills (5-3) have five players on the injury report.

Watch the Bills in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bills' last outing finished in a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bengals head into the matchup after winning 31-17 over the San Francisco 49ers in their last game on October 29.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Christian Benford CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice A.J. Klein LB Back Out Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Out Damar Hamlin S Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Quintin Morris TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Joe Mixon RB Chest Questionable Max Scharping OG Knee Questionable Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Knee Questionable Trey Hendrickson DE Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Tupou DT Shoulder Out

Other Week 9 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Bengals or the Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bills Season Insights

The Bills' offense has been dominant, compiling 376.9 total yards per contest (fifth-best) this season. On defense, they rank 13th by allowing 326.1 total yards per game.

The Bills have been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fourth-best in points per game (27.8) and third-best in points allowed per game (17).

The Bills' pass defense ranks 10th in the NFL with 204.1 passing yards allowed per game, but they've been carried by their offense, which ranks fourth-best by compiling 263.8 passing yards per contest.

Buffalo is compiling 113.1 rushing yards per game on offense this season (14th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 122 rushing yards per game (22nd-ranked) on defense.

The Bills have a +2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

Bills vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)

Bengals (-2.5) Moneyline: Bengals (-135), Bills (+115)

Bengals (-135), Bills (+115) Total: 50.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Bengals-Bills matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.