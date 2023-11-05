Bills vs. Bengals Injury Report — Week 9
For their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, November 5 at 8:20 PM , the Buffalo Bills (5-3) have five players on the injury report.
The Bills' last outing finished in a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Bengals head into the matchup after winning 31-17 over the San Francisco 49ers in their last game on October 29.
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Christian Benford
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|A.J. Klein
|LB
|Back
|Out
|Baylon Spector
|LB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Damar Hamlin
|S
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Quintin Morris
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Chest
|Questionable
|Max Scharping
|OG
|Knee
|Questionable
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Trey Hendrickson
|DE
|Foot
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Josh Tupou
|DT
|Shoulder
|Out
Bills vs. Bengals Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: NBC
Bills Season Insights
- The Bills' offense has been dominant, compiling 376.9 total yards per contest (fifth-best) this season. On defense, they rank 13th by allowing 326.1 total yards per game.
- The Bills have been productive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking fourth-best in points per game (27.8) and third-best in points allowed per game (17).
- The Bills' pass defense ranks 10th in the NFL with 204.1 passing yards allowed per game, but they've been carried by their offense, which ranks fourth-best by compiling 263.8 passing yards per contest.
- Buffalo is compiling 113.1 rushing yards per game on offense this season (14th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 122 rushing yards per game (22nd-ranked) on defense.
- The Bills have a +2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 11th in the NFL.
Bills vs. Bengals Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Bengals (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Bengals (-135), Bills (+115)
- Total: 50.5 points
