How to Watch Bills vs. Bengals Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) host the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium and will look to build on a three-game winning streak.
We have more info below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: NBC
Bills Insights
- This season the Bills score 7.2 more points per game (27.8) than the Bengals allow (20.6).
- The Bills collect 376.9 yards per game, just 6.2 more than the 370.7 the Bengals give up.
- This year Buffalo piles up 113.1 rushing yards per game, 25.5 fewer than Cincinnati allows (138.6).
- This year the Bills have 12 turnovers, one fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (13).
Bills Away Performance
- On the road, the Bills score 26 points per game and concede 18. That's less than they score overall (27.8), and more than they allow (17).
- The Bills rack up 346.3 yards per game in away games (30.6 less than their overall average), and concede 294.3 in away games (31.8 less than overall).
- Buffalo accumulates 231 passing yards per game in away games (32.8 less than its overall average), and concedes 170 in away games (34.1 less than overall).
- The Bills' average rushing yards gained (115.3) and conceded (124.3) in road games are both higher than their overall averages of 113.1 and 122, respectively.
- The Bills' third-down percentages on offense (47.5%) and defense (32.3%) on the road are both lower than their overall numbers of 49% and 40%, respectively.
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|New York
|W 14-9
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|at New England
|L 29-25
|CBS
|10/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|W 24-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|NBC
|11/13/2023
|Denver
|-
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|CBS
