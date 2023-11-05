Bills vs. Bengals Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
On Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium, the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) are favored by 2 points as they battle to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (5-3). An over/under of 49.5 points has been set for this game.
The Bengals' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet the Bills. The Bills' betting insights and trends can be found below before they play the Bengals.
Bills vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bengals (-2)
|49.5
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Bengals (-1.5)
|49.5
|-134
|+114
Buffalo vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Info: NBC
Bills vs. Bengals Betting Insights
- Buffalo's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-5-0.
- This year, three of Buffalo's eight games have hit the over.
- Cincinnati is 3-3-1 ATS this season.
- The Bengals have two wins ATS (2-2-1) as a 2-point favorite or greater this year.
- The teams have hit the over in three of Cincinnati's seven games with a set total.
Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Josh Allen
|267.5 (-115)
|-
|27.5 (-110)
|-
|-
|-
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|87.5 (-118)
|-
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41.5 (-118)
|-
|James Cook
|-
|-
|49.5 (-111)
|-
|16.5 (-111)
|-
|Dalton Kincaid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|38.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
