Bills vs. Bengals: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting with the Buffalo Bills (5-3) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bengals and the Bills.
Bills vs. Bengals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bengals
|1.5
|50.5
|-125
|+105
Bills vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats
Buffalo Bills
- The Bills and their opponents have scored more than 50.5 combined points twice this season.
- Buffalo's matchups this season have a 45.6-point average over/under, 4.9 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Bills are 3-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bills have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- Buffalo has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +105 moneyline set for this game.
Cincinnati Bengals
- Cincinnati has an average total of 44.8 in their matchups this year, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bengals have gone 3-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Bengals are 3-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 60% of those games).
- Cincinnati has gone 3-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (60%).
Bengals vs. Bills Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bengals
|18.7
|26
|20.6
|11
|44.8
|2
|7
|Bills
|27.8
|3
|17
|7
|45.6
|2
|8
Bills vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends
Bills
- Buffalo is winless against the spread and 3-0 overall over its last three games.
- In the Bills' past three games, they have hit the over once.
- The Bengals have a -13-point scoring differential on the season (-1.9 per game). The Bills have outscored opponents by 86 points (10.8 per game).
Bengals
- Cincinnati has covered the spread in its past three contests, and went 3-0 overall.
- Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in its past three games.
- The Bengals have a -13-point scoring differential on the season (-1.9 per game). The Bills have outscored opponents by 86 points (10.8 per game).
Bills Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.6
|46.9
|43.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.6
|27.8
|24.7
|ATS Record
|3-5-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-3
|4-1
|1-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|45.5
|44.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.7
|24
|23.5
|ATS Record
|3-3-1
|1-1-1
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|2-1
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
