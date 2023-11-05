The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to play in a Week 9 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Dalton Kincaid find his way into the end zone in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Dalton Kincaid score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +225 (Bet $10 to win $22.50 if he scores a TD)

Kincaid has racked up 258 yards receiving (36.9 per game) and one TD, reeling in 30 balls out of 34 targets this season.

Kincaid has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Dalton Kincaid Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 4 26 0 Week 2 Raiders 6 5 43 0 Week 3 @Commanders 2 2 3 0 Week 4 Dolphins 5 4 27 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Patriots 8 8 75 0 Week 8 Buccaneers 7 5 65 1

