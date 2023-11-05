New York Giants receiver Daniel Bellinger has a difficult matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 197 per game.

Bellinger has four receptions (while being targeted five times) for 22 yards, averaging 3.7 yards per game.

Bellinger vs. the Raiders

Bellinger vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have allowed 10 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 197 passing yards per game allowed by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Raiders have scored 10 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Raiders' defense is 15th in the NFL in that category.

Giants Player Previews

Daniel Bellinger Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-115)

Bellinger Receiving Insights

Bellinger has gone over on his receiving yards prop in one of two games (50.0%).

Bellinger has been targeted on five of his team's 245 passing attempts this season (2.0% target share).

He has averaged 4.4 yards per target (22 yards on five targets).

Having played five games this season, Bellinger has not tallied a TD reception.

Bellinger's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

