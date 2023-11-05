Will Daniel Jones Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Daniel Jones was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the New York Giants' Week 9 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Jones' stats below.
Jones' season stats include 884 passing yards (176.8 per game). He is 104-for-151 (68.9%), with two touchdown passes and six interceptions, and has 38 carries for 197 yards one touchdown.
Daniel Jones Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
Week 9 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jones 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|104
|151
|68.9%
|884
|2
|6
|5.9
|38
|197
|1
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|15
|28
|104
|0
|2
|13
|43
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|26
|37
|321
|2
|1
|9
|59
|1
|Week 3
|@49ers
|22
|32
|137
|0
|1
|2
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|27
|34
|203
|0
|2
|10
|66
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|14
|20
|119
|0
|0
|4
|24
|0
