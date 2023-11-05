Daniel Jones was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the New York Giants' Week 9 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Jones' stats below.

Jones' season stats include 884 passing yards (176.8 per game). He is 104-for-151 (68.9%), with two touchdown passes and six interceptions, and has 38 carries for 197 yards one touchdown.

Daniel Jones Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

Week 9 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 104 151 68.9% 884 2 6 5.9 38 197 1

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cowboys 15 28 104 0 2 13 43 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 26 37 321 2 1 9 59 1 Week 3 @49ers 22 32 137 0 1 2 5 0 Week 4 Seahawks 27 34 203 0 2 10 66 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 14 20 119 0 0 4 24 0

