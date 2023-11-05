Daniel Jones will be up against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his New York Giants play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Jones leads New York with 884 passing yards (176.8 per game). Jones has also registered a 68.9% completion percentage while throwing for two touchdowns and six interceptions. Jones has also chipped in via the running game, compiling 197 rushing yards (39.4 per game) and one touchdown on 38 carries.

Jones vs. the Raiders

Jones vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 110 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 110 PASS YPG / PASS TD No opposing quarterbacks have recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed six players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Las Vegas in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Raiders this season.

The 197 passing yards the Raiders concede per game makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

So far this year, the Raiders have allowed 10 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 15th among NFL teams.

Daniel Jones Passing Props vs. the Raiders

Passing Yards: 193.5 (-115)

193.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+190)

Jones Passing Insights

Jones has exceeded his passing yards prop total once in five chances.

The Giants have passed 50.3% of the time and run 49.7% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

With 151 attempts for 884 passing yards, Jones is 29th in NFL action with 5.9 yards per attempt.

Jones has thrown for a touchdown in one of five games this year, and had more than one TD pass in that game.

He has 37.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (three).

Jones accounts for 21.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 12 of his total 151 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 14-for-20 / 119 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 27-for-34 / 203 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 10 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 22-for-32 / 137 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 26-for-37 / 321 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 9 ATT / 59 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 15-for-28 / 104 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 13 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs

