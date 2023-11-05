Will Daniel Jones find his way into the end zone when the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders meet in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Giants vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Daniel Jones score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Jones has run for 197 yards on 38 carries (39.4 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

Jones has one rushing TD in five games.

Daniel Jones Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cowboys 15 28 104 0 2 13 43 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 26 37 321 2 1 9 59 1 Week 3 @49ers 22 32 137 0 1 2 5 0 Week 4 Seahawks 27 34 203 0 2 10 66 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 14 20 119 0 0 4 24 0

Rep Daniel Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.