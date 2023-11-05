Darius Slayton will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the NFL when his New York Giants take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Slayton has a 257-yard season on 19 catches so far. He has been targeted on 34 occasions, and averages 32.1 yards.

Slayton vs. the Raiders

Slayton vs the Raiders (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

10 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The pass defense of the Raiders is giving up 197 yards per outing this year, which ranks ninth in the league.

The Raiders have the No. 15 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 10 this season (1.3 per game).

Darius Slayton Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-111)

Slayton Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this year, Slayton has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Slayton has 13.9% of his team's target share (34 targets on 245 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (66th in NFL).

Having played eight games this season, Slayton has not tallied a TD reception.

Slayton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 2 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 4 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 2 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

