Will Darius Slayton hit paydirt when the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders come together in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Giants vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Darius Slayton score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a TD)

Slayton has racked up 257 yards receiving (32.1 per game), hauling in 19 balls on 34 targets.

Having played eight games this year, Slayton has not had a TD reception.

Darius Slayton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 15 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 3 62 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 3 32 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 2 23 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 4 2 35 0 Week 6 @Bills 6 4 69 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 2 1 -1 0

