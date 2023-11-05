In Week 9 action at Allegiant Stadium, the New York Giants' Darius Slayton will be up against the Las Vegas Raiders defense and Trevon Moehrig. Continue reading for more stats and insights on this matchup between the New York pass catchers against the Raiders' pass defense.

Giants vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Darius Slayton Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders 25.7 3.2 74 188 4.47

Darius Slayton vs. Trevon Moehrig Insights

Darius Slayton & the Giants' Offense

Darius Slayton paces his team with 257 receiving yards on 19 catches.

Through the air, New York's passing offense has struggled to get going this season, as it ranks second-last in the league with 1,241 passing yards (155.1 per game). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 31st (5.1).

The Giants have had one of the bottom scoring offenses in the league, ranking 32nd in the NFL by tallying 11.9 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in the NFL with 267.9 total yards per contest.

New York is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 30.6 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Giants air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 20 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (35.1% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.

Trevon Moehrig & the Raiders' Defense

Trevon Moehrig has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 46 tackles, one sack, and four passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Las Vegas has given up the 10th-fewest in the NFL, 1,576 (197.0 per game).

The Raiders are 10th-worst in the NFL in scoring defense, giving up an average of 23.4 points per game.

One player has collected more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have given up a touchdown pass to 10 players this season.

Darius Slayton vs. Trevon Moehrig Advanced Stats

Darius Slayton Trevon Moehrig Rec. Targets 34 22 Def. Targets Receptions 19 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.5 17 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 257 46 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 32.1 5.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 77 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 1 1.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 0 2 Interceptions

