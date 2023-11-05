Will Darren Waller Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Darren Waller did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Waller's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Waller's season stats include 384 yards on 36 receptions (10.7 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 51 times.
Darren Waller Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Giants.
Week 9 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Waller 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|51
|36
|384
|141
|1
|10.7
Waller Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|5
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|8
|6
|76
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|7
|3
|20
|0
|Week 4
|Seahawks
|3
|3
|21
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|11
|8
|86
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|7
|5
|43
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|8
|7
|98
|1
|Week 8
|Jets
|2
|1
|4
|0
