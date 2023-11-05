Darren Waller did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Waller's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Waller's season stats include 384 yards on 36 receptions (10.7 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted 51 times.

Darren Waller Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Giants.

Week 9 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Waller 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 51 36 384 141 1 10.7

Waller Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 8 6 76 0 Week 3 @49ers 7 3 20 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 11 8 86 0 Week 6 @Bills 7 5 43 0 Week 7 Commanders 8 7 98 1 Week 8 Jets 2 1 4 0

