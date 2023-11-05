Should you bet on Deonte Harris scoring a touchdown in the Buffalo Bills' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Deonte Harris score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Harris has collected 113 yards receiving (14.1 per game) and one TD, reeling in 13 passes on 16 targets.

Harris, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Deonte Harris Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 4 3 9 0 Week 2 Raiders 3 2 4 0 Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 15 0 Week 4 Dolphins 2 2 10 0 Week 5 Jaguars 2 2 62 0 Week 6 Giants 1 1 3 1 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 10 0

