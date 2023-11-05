Buffalo Bills receiver Gabriel Davis will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 9 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are ranked 21st in terms of passing yards allowed, at 232.1 per game.

Davis has pulled down 31 passes on 47 targets for 434 yards and five TDs, averaging 54.3 yards per game.

Davis vs. the Bengals

Davis vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 34 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 232.1 passing yards per game yielded by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have the No. 11 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up nine this season (1.3 per game).

Gabriel Davis Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 42.5 (-111)

Davis Receiving Insights

In four of eight games this year, Davis has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Davis has been targeted on 47 of his team's 286 passing attempts this season (16.4% target share).

He has been targeted 47 times, averaging 9.2 yards per target (21st in NFL).

Davis has a touchdown catch in five of eight games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has five total touchdowns this season (19.2% of his team's 26 offensive TDs).

Davis has been targeted seven times in the red zone (17.9% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts).

Davis' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 12 TAR / 9 REC / 87 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 6 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

