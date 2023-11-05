The Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) will play the New York Giants (2-6) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Raiders favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 38 points.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's game between the Raiders and Giants? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we provide all of the stats and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Giants vs. Raiders Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Giants have had the lead two times, have trailed four times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Raiders have led two times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up three times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 3.9 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up five points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Giants have won the second quarter in two games, lost the second quarter in five games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Raiders have won the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in six games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.5 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 8.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Giants have won the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in one game this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Las Vegas is averaging 0.8 points in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 6.9 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

So far this year, the Giants have won the fourth quarter in two games, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Looking at scoring in the fourth quarter, the Raiders have won that quarter in five games and have lost that quarter in three games.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 6.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.5 points on average in that quarter.

Giants vs. Raiders Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Giants have been leading after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in five games (1-4), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

In eight games this year, the Raiders have had the lead after the first half two times (2-0 in those games) and have been losing after the first half six times (1-5).

2nd Half

The Giants have won the second half in three games this season (1-2 record in those games). They've been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4).

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Raiders have won the second half in four games, going 1-3 in those contests, and they have been outscored in the second half in four games (2-2).

Las Vegas' offense is averaging seven points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 10.4 points on average in the second half.

