According to our computer model, the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the New York Giants when they meet at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 5 (at 4:25 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Raiders have been a bottom-five offense this year, ranking second-worst with 268.3 yards per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 19th in the NFL (337.6 yards allowed per game). The Giants rank worst in points per game (11.9), but they've been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd in the NFL with 23.4 points allowed per contest.

Giants vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Raiders (-1.5) Toss Up (37.5) Raiders 21, Giants 16

Giants Betting Info

The Giants have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has a record of just 2-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Giants have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

So far this year, just one New York game has hit the over.

The average total points scored in Giants games this year (37.5) is 4.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Raiders Betting Info

The Raiders have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Las Vegas has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Raiders have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

This season, games featuring the Raiders have gone over the point total just twice.

Raiders games average 44.1 total points per game this season, 6.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Giants vs. Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Las Vegas 15.8 23.4 18.7 17.7 14 26.8 New York 11.9 23.4 6.8 21 17 25.8

