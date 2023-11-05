The Las Vegas Raiders play on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium.

See player props for the Raiders' and Giants' best players in this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Raiders-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds

Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +490

Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +400

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Saquon Barkley - 76.5 (-113) 21.5 (-113) Daniel Jones 190.5 (-113) - - Darius Slayton - - 35.5 (-113) Wan'Dale Robinson - - 35.5 (-113) Jalin Hyatt - - 18.5 (-113)

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 71.5 (-113) Austin Hooper - - 9.5 (-104) Josh Jacobs - 72.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Michael Mayer - - 21.5 (-113) Jakobi Meyers - - 49.5 (-113) Aidan O'Connell 209.5 (-113) 4.5 (-113) - Hunter Renfrow - - 12.5 (-113)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.