Entering their Sunday, November 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) at Allegiant Stadium, which starts at 4:25 PM , the New York Giants (2-6) are monitoring 10 players on the injury report.

Watch the Giants in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Giants are coming off of a loss to the New York Jets by the score of 13-10.

The Raiders enter the matchup after losing 26-14 to the Detroit Lions in their last outing on October 30.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Jones QB Neck Full Participation In Practice Tyrod Taylor QB Ribs Out Graham Gano K Knee Out Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Questionable Dexter Lawrence DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Kayvon Thibodeaux OLB Back Limited Participation In Practice Darren Waller TE Hamstring Out Evan Neal OT Ankle Questionable Jashaun Corbin RB Hamstring Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandon Bolden RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Thayer Munford OT Neck Out Daniel Carlson K Groin Limited Participation In Practice Divine Deablo LB Ankle Out Luke Masterson LB Concussion Out Robert Spillane LB Hand Questionable Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jakob Johnson FB Concussion Out

Other Week 9 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Raiders or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Giants Season Insights

The Giants rank worst in total yards per game (267.9), but they've been better defensively, ranking 21st in the NFL with 338.9 total yards allowed per contest.

The Giants' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, generating 11.9 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 22nd with 23.4 points allowed per contest.

The Giants rank worst in passing yards per game (155.1), but they've been better defensively, ranking 12th in the NFL with 211.5 passing yards surrendered per contest.

New York ranks 15th in the NFL with 112.8 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 24th with 127.4 rushing yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

The Giants have accumulated eight forced turnovers (24th in NFL) and committed 10 turnovers (14th in NFL) this season for a -2 turnover margin that ranks 18th in the NFL.

Giants vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)

Raiders (-1.5) Moneyline: Raiders (-120), Giants (+100)

Raiders (-120), Giants (+100) Total: 37.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Raiders-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.