Giants vs. Raiders Injury Report — Week 9
Entering their Sunday, November 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) at Allegiant Stadium, which starts at 4:25 PM , the New York Giants (2-6) are monitoring 10 players on the injury report.
The Giants are coming off of a loss to the New York Jets by the score of 13-10.
The Raiders enter the matchup after losing 26-14 to the Detroit Lions in their last outing on October 30.
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tyrod Taylor
|QB
|Ribs
|Out
|Graham Gano
|K
|Knee
|Out
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|OLB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Hamstring
|Out
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Jashaun Corbin
|RB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Brandon Bolden
|RB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Thayer Munford
|OT
|Neck
|Out
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Luke Masterson
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
|Robert Spillane
|LB
|Hand
|Questionable
|Nate Hobbs
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jakob Johnson
|FB
|Concussion
|Out
Giants vs. Raiders Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: FOX
Giants Season Insights
- The Giants rank worst in total yards per game (267.9), but they've been better defensively, ranking 21st in the NFL with 338.9 total yards allowed per contest.
- The Giants' offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, generating 11.9 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 22nd with 23.4 points allowed per contest.
- The Giants rank worst in passing yards per game (155.1), but they've been better defensively, ranking 12th in the NFL with 211.5 passing yards surrendered per contest.
- New York ranks 15th in the NFL with 112.8 rushing yards per game on offense, and it ranks 24th with 127.4 rushing yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Giants have accumulated eight forced turnovers (24th in NFL) and committed 10 turnovers (14th in NFL) this season for a -2 turnover margin that ranks 18th in the NFL.
Giants vs. Raiders Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-120), Giants (+100)
- Total: 37.5 points
