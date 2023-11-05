How to Watch Giants vs. Raiders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The New York Giants (2-6) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Giants
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Giants Insights
- The Giants score 11.5 fewer points per game (11.9) than the Raiders give up (23.4).
- The Giants rack up 69.7 fewer yards per game (267.9) than the Raiders allow per outing (337.6).
- This season New York averages 112.8 rushing yards per game, 27.8 fewer than Las Vegas allows (140.6).
- This year the Giants have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Raiders' takeaways (8).
Giants Away Performance
- On the road, the Giants score 17 points per game and concede 25.8. That is more than they score (11.9) and allow (23.4) overall.
- The Giants accumulate 293.5 yards per game away from home (25.6 more than their overall average), and give up 410.3 in road games (71.4 more than overall).
- On the road, New York accumulates 200.3 passing yards per game and concedes 249.8. That's more than it gains (155.1) and allows (211.5) overall.
- The Giants rack up 93.3 rushing yards per game away from home (19.5 less than their overall average), and give up 160.5 in road games (33.1 more than overall).
- On the road, the Giants convert 41.7% of third downs and allow 47.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert (33.9%) and allow (33.7%) overall.
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 14-9
|NBC
|10/22/2023
|Washington
|W 14-7
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|New York
|L 13-10
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Washington
|-
|FOX
|11/26/2023
|New England
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.