The New York Giants (2-6) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Giants

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants Insights

The Giants score 11.5 fewer points per game (11.9) than the Raiders give up (23.4).

The Giants rack up 69.7 fewer yards per game (267.9) than the Raiders allow per outing (337.6).

This season New York averages 112.8 rushing yards per game, 27.8 fewer than Las Vegas allows (140.6).

This year the Giants have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Raiders' takeaways (8).

Giants Away Performance

On the road, the Giants score 17 points per game and concede 25.8. That is more than they score (11.9) and allow (23.4) overall.

The Giants accumulate 293.5 yards per game away from home (25.6 more than their overall average), and give up 410.3 in road games (71.4 more than overall).

On the road, New York accumulates 200.3 passing yards per game and concedes 249.8. That's more than it gains (155.1) and allows (211.5) overall.

The Giants rack up 93.3 rushing yards per game away from home (19.5 less than their overall average), and give up 160.5 in road games (33.1 more than overall).

On the road, the Giants convert 41.7% of third downs and allow 47.8% to be converted. That's more than they convert (33.9%) and allow (33.7%) overall.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Buffalo L 14-9 NBC 10/22/2023 Washington W 14-7 CBS 10/29/2023 New York L 13-10 CBS 11/5/2023 at Las Vegas - FOX 11/12/2023 at Dallas - FOX 11/19/2023 at Washington - FOX 11/26/2023 New England - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.