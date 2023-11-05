Giants vs. Raiders: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 9
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Giants (2-6) are listed as just 1.5-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The contest's point total is listed at 37.
Before the Raiders play the Giants, here are their betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Giants can be found in this article before they play the Raiders.
Giants vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-1.5)
|37
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-1.5)
|37.5
|-130
|+108
New York vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: FOX
Giants vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- New York has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- The Giants have won twice ATS (2-4-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- One New York game (out of eight) has gone over the point total this season.
- Las Vegas has posted a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, the Raiders have two wins ATS (2-2).
- In Las Vegas' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).
