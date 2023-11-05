The New York Giants (2-6) are listed as just 1.5-point underdogs against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) on Sunday, November 5, 2023. The contest's point total is listed at 37.

Before the Raiders play the Giants, here are their betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Giants can be found in this article before they play the Raiders.

Giants vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-1.5) 37 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-1.5) 37.5 -130 +108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New York vs. Las Vegas Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: FOX

Giants vs. Raiders Betting Insights

New York has posted two wins against the spread this season.

The Giants have won twice ATS (2-4-1) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One New York game (out of eight) has gone over the point total this season.

Las Vegas has posted a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, the Raiders have two wins ATS (2-2).

In Las Vegas' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

Giants Player Props

