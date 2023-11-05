The Las Vegas Raiders (3-5) square off against the New York Giants (2-6) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Raiders and Giants recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Giants vs. Raiders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Sunday, November 5, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raiders 1.5 37.5 -125 +105

Giants vs. Raiders Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

Giants games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 37.5 points in four of eight outings.

New York has a 41.9-point average over/under in their outings this season, 4.4 more points than this game's total.

The Giants are 2-5-1 against the spread this season.

This season, the Giants have won one out of the seven games in which they've been the underdog.

New York has a record of 1-6 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Las Vegas Raiders

The average point total in Las Vegas' matchups this year is 44.1, 6.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Raiders are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders are 2-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 50% of those games).

Las Vegas has gone 2-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (50%).

Raiders vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Raiders 15.8 28 23.4 23 44.1 6 8 Giants 11.9 32 23.4 23 41.9 4 8

Giants vs. Raiders Betting Insights & Trends

Giants

New York has covered the spread twice and is 1-2 overall in its last three games.

None of the Giants' past three contests have gone over the total.

The Raiders have been outscored by 61 points this season (7.6 points per game), and opponents of the Giants have outscored them by 92 points (11.5 per game).

Raiders

Las Vegas has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, in its last three games.

Las Vegas has hit the over once in its past three contests.

The Raiders have a -61-point negative scoring differential this season (-7.6 per game). The Giants also have been outscored, by 92 points (11.5 per game).

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.9 40.3 43.5 Implied Team Total AVG 24.5 21.8 27.3 ATS Record 2-5-1 1-2-1 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-7-0 0-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-3 0-3

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.1 43.5 44.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 23.0 25.0 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-1-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 2-6-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

