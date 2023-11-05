New York Giants receiver Isaiah Hodgins has a difficult matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), playing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are conceding the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 197 per game.

Hodgins has hauled in 12 balls for 120 total yards (20.0 per game) and one score so far this year.

Hodgins vs. the Raiders

Hodgins vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Raiders have conceded a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The 197 passing yards the Raiders concede per outing makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

The Raiders' defense ranks 15th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (10 total passing TDs).

Giants Player Previews

Isaiah Hodgins Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-118)

Hodgins Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (twice in five games), Hodgins has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hodgins has received 7.3% of his team's 245 passing attempts this season (18 targets).

He has been targeted 18 times this season, averaging 6.7 yards per target.

Hodgins, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

Hodgins has been targeted two times in the red zone (10.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts).

Hodgins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/21/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

