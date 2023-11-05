Will Isaiah Hodgins hit paydirt when the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders come together in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Hodgins will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Isaiah Hodgins score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Hodgins has put up a 120-yard year thus far (20 yards per game) with one TD, hauling in 12 throws out of 18 targets.

In one of six games this year, Hodgins has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Isaiah Hodgins Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 3 1 24 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 5 4 40 1 Week 3 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Seahawks 3 3 24 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 19 0 Week 7 Commanders 4 2 13 0

Rep Isaiah Hodgins with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.