Will Jalin Hyatt score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Hyatt has 195 yards receiving on nine receptions (14 targets), averaging 39 yards per game.

Hyatt, in five games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 1 0 0 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 2 2 89 0 Week 4 Seahawks 2 2 10 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 3 21 0 Week 7 Commanders 5 2 75 0

