Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has a favorable matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), playing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are conceding the fifth-most rushing yards in the league, 138.6 per game.

In the ground game, Cook carried the ball 102 times for a team-best 486 yards (60.8 ypg) and has one rushing score. Cook, as a receiver, has 18 catches for 192 yards (24.0 ypg) and one receiving score.

Cook vs. the Bengals

Cook vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 13 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 13 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Bengals during the 2023 season.

Cincinnati has given up one or more rushing TDs to six opposing players this year.

The Bengals have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

The 138.6 rushing yards per game conceded by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked run defense.

The Bengals' defense ranks 16th in the NFL with six rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

James Cook Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Cook Rushing Insights

Cook hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in six of his eight opportunities this season (75.0%).

The Bills, who are third in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.4% of the time while running 42.6%.

His team has attempted 212 rushes this season. He's taken 102 of those carries (48.1%).

Cook has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 7.7% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 14 red zone rushing carries (29.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

James Cook Receiving Props vs the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Cook Receiving Insights

Cook, in five of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Cook has been targeted on 22 of his team's 286 passing attempts this season (7.7% target share).

He has 192 receiving yards on 22 targets to rank 32nd in NFL play with 8.7 yards per target.

Cook, in eight games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Cook's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 14 ATT / 71 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 12 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs

