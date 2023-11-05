Will Josh Allen Score a Touchdown Against the Bengals in Week 9?
With the Buffalo Bills squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Josh Allen a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will Josh Allen score a touchdown against the Bengals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)
- Allen has 189 yards on 36 carries (23.6 ypg), with five touchdowns.
- Allen has reached the end zone on the ground in five games this year.
Josh Allen Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|29
|41
|236
|1
|3
|6
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|31
|37
|274
|3
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 3
|@Commanders
|20
|32
|218
|1
|1
|3
|46
|1
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|21
|25
|320
|4
|0
|4
|17
|1
|Week 5
|Jaguars
|27
|40
|359
|2
|1
|4
|14
|1
|Week 6
|Giants
|19
|30
|169
|2
|1
|2
|11
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|27
|41
|265
|2
|1
|7
|17
|1
|Week 8
|Buccaneers
|31
|40
|324
|2
|1
|7
|41
|1
