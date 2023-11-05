Khalil Shakir has a decent matchup when his Buffalo Bills face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Bengals have allowed 232.1 passing yards per game, 21st in the NFL.

Shakir has 167 yards on 14 receptions and one TD. He has been targeted 15 times, and puts up 23.9 yards receiving per contest.

Shakir vs. the Bengals

Shakir vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 40 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have allowed nine opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Cincinnati has not allowed an opposing receiver to record more than one TD grab against it on the season.

The Bengals give up 232.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this season, the Bengals have conceded nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 11th in league play.

Khalil Shakir Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 30.5 (-118)

Shakir Receiving Insights

Shakir has been targeted on 15 of his team's 286 passing attempts this season (5.2% target share).

He has been targeted 15 times this season, averaging 11.1 yards per target.

In one of seven games this season, Shakir has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (3.8%).

Shakir's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 6 REC / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

