Latavius Murray has a favorable matchup when his Buffalo Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Bengals concede 138.6 rushing yards per game, fifth-worst in the league.

Murray, on 40 carries, has collected 143 rushing yards (17.9 ypg). He has scored two TDs on the ground. On the year, Murray also has 10 receptions for 73 yards (9.1 ypg).

Murray vs. the Bengals

Murray vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 12 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 12 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Bengals have given up 100 or more yards on the ground to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Cincinnati this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Bengals this season.

The run defense of the Bengals is conceding 138.6 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 28th in the NFL.

So far this season, the Bengals have surrendered six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.9 per game. That ranks 16th in the NFL.

Bills Player Previews

Latavius Murray Rushing Props vs. the Bengals

Rushing Yards: 19.5 (-111)

Murray Rushing Insights

Murray went over his rushing yards total once in three games played this season.

The Bills have passed 57.4% of the time and run 42.6% this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 212 rushes this season. He's taken 40 of those carries (18.9%).

Murray has a rushing touchdown in two games this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored two of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (7.7%).

He has 14 red zone carries for 29.2% of the team share (his team runs on 55.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Murray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Buccaneers 10/26/2023 Week 8 5 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jaguars 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 10/1/2023 Week 4 4 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs

