When the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders go head to head in Week 9 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Matt Breida get into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Giants vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Matt Breida score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Breida has piled up 112 rushing yards (14 per game) on 42 attempts with one touchdown.

Breida has tacked on 12 catches for 58 yards (7.3 per game).

Breida has one rushing touchdown in eight games.

Matt Breida Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 9 0 1 -3 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 4 17 1 3 1 0 Week 4 Seahawks 14 30 0 5 48 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 21 0 1 3 0 Week 6 @Bills 4 13 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Commanders 3 4 0 1 5 0 Week 8 Jets 5 13 0 1 4 0

