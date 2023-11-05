When Parris Campbell suits up for the New York Giants in their Week 9 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Campbell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Parris Campbell score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Campbell has 16 receptions (on 23 targets) for 85 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per game.

Campbell, in five games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Parris Campbell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cowboys 4 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 6 4 21 0 Week 3 @49ers 6 6 24 0 Week 4 Seahawks 5 3 15 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 2 2 23 0

Rep Parris Campbell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.