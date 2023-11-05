Quintin Morris was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Take a look at Morris' stats below.

Morris had season stats last year that included 84 yards on eight receptions (10.5 per catch) and one touchdown. He was targeted 11 times.

Quintin Morris Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Bills have no other receivers on the injury list.

Week 9 Injury Reports

Bills vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Morris 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 8 84 33 1 10.5

Morris Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Titans 1 1 6 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 2 22 0 Week 4 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 5 3 39 0 Week 12 @Lions 1 1 3 0 Week 15 Dolphins 1 1 14 1 Wild Card Dolphins 1 1 12 0 Divisional Bengals 2 1 6 0

