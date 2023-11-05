Will Saquon Barkley Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Saquon Barkley was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Giants play the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9. Take a look at Barkley's stats below.
Rep Saquon Barkley and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 9, Barkley has 110 carries for 412 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 3.7 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 19 receptions (25 targets) for 87 yards.
Keep an eye on Barkley's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Saquon Barkley Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Giants.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 9 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Justin Fields
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Josh Whyle
- Click Here for Chris Moore
- Click Here for Derrick Henry
Giants vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Barkley 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|110
|412
|1
|3.7
|25
|19
|87
|2
Barkley Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Cardinals
|17
|63
|1
|6
|29
|1
|Week 6
|@Bills
|24
|93
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|21
|77
|0
|3
|41
|1
|Week 8
|Jets
|36
|128
|0
|3
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.