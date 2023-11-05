New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a favorable matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are conceding the third-most rushing yards in the NFL, 140.6 per game.

Barkley has piled up a team-high 110 rushing attempts for 412 total yards (82.4 ypg). He has scored one rushing TD. Barkley has also gathered 19 passes for 87 yards (17.4 ypg) and two scores.

Barkley vs. the Raiders

Barkley vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games The Raiders have let two opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Las Vegas has allowed one or more rushing TDs to eight opposing players this year.

The Raiders have let two opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 140.6 rushing yards per game conceded by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked run defense.

Opponents of the Raiders have put up 10 touchdowns on the ground (1.3 per game). The Raiders' defense is 28th in the league in that category.

Saquon Barkley Rushing Props vs. the Raiders

Rushing Yards: 77.5 (-115)

Barkley Rushing Insights

Barkley has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (60.0%) out of five opportunities.

The Giants have passed 50.3% of the time and run 49.7% this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 110 of his team's 242 total rushing attempts this season (45.5%).

Barkley has one rushing touchdown this season in five games played.

He has scored three of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (37.5%).

He has 19 red zone carries for 51.4% of the team share (his team runs on 64.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Saquon Barkley Receiving Props vs the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 21.5 (-118)

Barkley Receiving Insights

In 40.0% of his opportunities (two times in five games), Barkley has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Barkley has been targeted on 25 of his team's 245 passing attempts this season (10.2% target share).

He is averaging 3.5 yards per target (142nd in league play), racking up 87 yards on 25 passes thrown his way.

Barkley has had a touchdown catch in two of five games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Barkley (three red zone targets) has been targeted 15.0% of the time in the red zone (20 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Barkley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 36 ATT / 128 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 21 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 1 TD at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 24 ATT / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 9/17/2023 Week 2 17 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 29 YDS / 1 TD vs. Cowboys 9/10/2023 Week 1 12 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs

