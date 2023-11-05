With the New York Giants playing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), is Saquon Barkley a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Barkley will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Saquon Barkley score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Barkley's team-high 412 rushing yards (82.4 per game) have come on 110 carries, with one touchdown.

Barkley also has 19 catches this season for 87 yards (17.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Barkley has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

He has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in five games, one apiece on two occasions.

Saquon Barkley Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Cowboys 12 51 0 3 12 0 Week 2 @Cardinals 17 63 1 6 29 1 Week 6 @Bills 24 93 0 4 5 0 Week 7 Commanders 21 77 0 3 41 1 Week 8 Jets 36 128 0 3 0 0

Rep Saquon Barkley with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.