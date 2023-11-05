Will Stefon Diggs find his way into the end zone when the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals meet in Week 9 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Stefon Diggs score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -110 (Bet $11.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Diggs' team-best 748 yards receiving (93.5 per game) have come on 64 catches (90 targets) and he has scored six touchdowns.

Diggs has hauled in a touchdown pass in four of eight games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Stefon Diggs Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 13 10 102 1 Week 2 Raiders 7 7 66 0 Week 3 @Commanders 12 8 111 0 Week 4 Dolphins 7 6 120 3 Week 5 Jaguars 11 8 121 1 Week 6 Giants 16 10 100 0 Week 7 @Patriots 12 6 58 1 Week 8 Buccaneers 12 9 70 0

