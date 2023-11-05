Will Trent Sherfield pay out his Week 9 anytime TD player prop when the Buffalo Bills clash with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant numbers.

Will Trent Sherfield score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Sherfield has posted 44 yards (on six catches). He's been targeted eight times, and is averaging 7.3 yards per game.

Sherfield does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Trent Sherfield Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Commanders 3 2 18 0 Week 4 Dolphins 3 2 18 0 Week 5 Jaguars 1 1 3 0 Week 7 @Patriots 1 1 5 0

