Tyrod Taylor did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Taylor's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Tyrod Taylor and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Looking at season stats, Taylor has thrown for 579 yards (96.5 per game) and two touchdowns, with zero picks. He has completed 65.5% of his passes (57-for-87), and has 22 carries for 98 yards.

Keep an eye on Taylor's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Tyrod Taylor Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ribs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 9 Injury Reports

Giants vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: November 5, 2023

November 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Taylor 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 57 87 65.5% 579 2 0 6.7 22 98 0

Taylor Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Cowboys 2 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @49ers 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 9 12 86 0 0 3 14 0 Week 6 @Bills 24 36 200 0 0 5 24 0 Week 7 Commanders 18 29 279 2 0 8 25 0 Week 8 Jets 4 7 8 0 0 5 33 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.