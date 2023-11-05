Will Tyrod Taylor Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyrod Taylor did not participate in his most recent practice. The New York Giants' Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Taylor's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Taylor has thrown for 579 yards (96.5 per game) and two touchdowns, with zero picks. He has completed 65.5% of his passes (57-for-87), and has 22 carries for 98 yards.
Tyrod Taylor Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
Week 9 Injury Reports
Giants vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Taylor 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|57
|87
|65.5%
|579
|2
|0
|6.7
|22
|98
|0
Taylor Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@49ers
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 5
|@Dolphins
|9
|12
|86
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 6
|@Bills
|24
|36
|200
|0
|0
|5
|24
|0
|Week 7
|Commanders
|18
|29
|279
|2
|0
|8
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Jets
|4
|7
|8
|0
|0
|5
|33
|0
