New York Giants receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has a difficult matchup in Week 9 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), up against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 197 per game.

Robinson has put together a 163-yard season thus} far (27.2 yards per game), reeling in 23 passes out of 28 targets.

Robinson vs. the Raiders

Robinson vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

10 players have caught a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 197 passing yards per game given up by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders' defense is 15th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (10 total passing TDs).

Wan'Dale Robinson Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 37.5 (-115)

Robinson Receiving Insights

Robinson has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in five games this year.

Robinson has been targeted on 28 of his team's 245 passing attempts this season (11.4% target share).

He is averaging 5.8 yards per target (112th in NFL play), racking up 163 yards on 28 passes thrown his way.

Robinson does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Robinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/22/2023 Week 7 2 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 8 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 TAR / 5 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 10/2/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 5 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

