Should you bet on Wan'Dale Robinson hitting paydirt in the New York Giants' upcoming Week 9 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Giants vs Raiders Anytime TD Bets

Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Robinson has posted 163 yards (on 23 catches). He's been targeted 28 times, resulting in 27.2 yards per game.

Robinson does not have a TD reception this season in six games.

Wan'Dale Robinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @49ers 5 4 21 0 Week 4 Seahawks 6 5 40 0 Week 5 @Dolphins 6 5 18 0 Week 6 @Bills 8 8 62 0 Week 7 Commanders 2 1 22 0 Week 8 Jets 1 0 0 0

