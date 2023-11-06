Monday's game between the Albany Great Danes (0-0) and the Merrimack Warriors (0-0) at Hammel Court has a projected final score of 64-57 based on our computer prediction, with Albany securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Great Danes went 22-12 during the 2022-23 season.

Albany vs. Merrimack Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Albany vs. Merrimack Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 64, Merrimack 57

Albany Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Great Danes outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game last season with a +107 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.1 points per game (309th in college basketball) and allowed 55.0 per outing (14th in college basketball).

In America East games, Albany averaged 3.1 more points (61.2) than overall (58.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Great Danes scored 59.9 points per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged on the road (58.6).

In 2022-23, Albany allowed 4.2 fewer points per game at home (52.5) than away (56.7).

