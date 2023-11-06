Looking for Allen Lazard's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Looking at season stats, Lazard has been targeted 29 times and has 17 catches for 255 yards (15 per reception) and one TD.

Allen Lazard Injury Status: Questionable (LP)

Reported Injury: Knee

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Jets this week: Xavier Gipson (LP/ankle): 1 Rec; 4 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Randall Cobb (LP/shoulder): 3 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Irvin Charles (FP/shoulder): 0 Rec



Week 9 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: November 6, 2023

November 6, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lazard 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 29 17 255 44 1 15

Lazard Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 6 3 45 0

