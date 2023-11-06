Will Allen Lazard Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Looking at season stats, Lazard has been targeted 29 times and has 17 catches for 255 yards (15 per reception) and one TD.
Allen Lazard Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Jets this week:
- Xavier Gipson (LP/ankle): 1 Rec; 4 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Randall Cobb (LP/shoulder): 3 Rec; 20 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Irvin Charles (FP/shoulder): 0 Rec
Week 9 Injury Reports
Jets vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
Lazard 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|29
|17
|255
|44
|1
|15
Lazard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|4
|2
|46
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|2
|23
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|5
|3
|39
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|3
|3
|61
|1
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|4
|3
|33
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|3
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|6
|3
|45
|0
