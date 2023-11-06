Allen Lazard has a favorable matchup when his New York Jets face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Chargers give up 297.4 passing yards per game, worst in the league.

Lazard's 17 catches have turned into 255 total yards (and an average of 36.4 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 29 times.

Lazard vs. the Chargers

Lazard vs the Chargers (since 2021): No games

No games Los Angeles has allowed four opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Lazard will play against the NFL's worst pass defense this week. The Chargers allow 297.4 passing yards per game.

Opponents of the Chargers have put up 12 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). The Chargers' defense is 25th in the NFL in that category.

Allen Lazard Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-115)

Lazard Receiving Insights

In four of seven games this year, Lazard has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lazard has received 13.2% of his team's 219 passing attempts this season (29 targets).

He has been targeted 29 times, averaging 8.8 yards per target (28th in NFL).

In one of seven games this season, Lazard has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has 12.5% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Lazard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 3 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 3 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

