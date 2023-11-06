When Allen Lazard hits the gridiron for the New York Jets in their Week 9 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Allen Lazard score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Lazard has 255 yards on 17 grabs and one TD. He has been targeted 29 times, and puts up 36.4 yards receiving per contest.

In one of seven games this year, Lazard has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Allen Lazard Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 4 2 46 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 4 2 23 0 Week 3 Patriots 5 3 39 0 Week 4 Chiefs 3 3 61 1 Week 5 @Broncos 4 3 33 0 Week 6 Eagles 3 1 8 0 Week 8 @Giants 6 3 45 0

