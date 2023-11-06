The Army Black Knights (0-0) battle the Marist Red Foxes (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Christl Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Army vs. Marist Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Army Stats Insights

  • The Black Knights shot at a 47.7% clip from the field last season, 6.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Red Foxes averaged.
  • Last season, Army had a 14-11 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.3% from the field.
  • The Red Foxes ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Black Knights ranked 266th.
  • The Black Knights put up an average of 73.1 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 66.7 the Red Foxes gave up to opponents.
  • Army went 12-10 last season when it scored more than 66.7 points.

Army Home & Away Comparison

  • Army put up more points at home (74.0 per game) than away (72.7) last season.
  • At home, the Black Knights conceded 66.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.4.
  • At home, Army made 7.5 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Army's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than on the road (38.1%) as well.

Army Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Marist - Christl Arena
11/9/2023 @ Stonehill - Merkert Gymnasium
11/12/2023 @ Indiana - Assembly Hall

