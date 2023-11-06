How to Watch Army vs. Marist on TV or Live Stream - November 6
The Army Black Knights (0-0) battle the Marist Red Foxes (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Christl Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Army vs. Marist Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Army Stats Insights
- The Black Knights shot at a 47.7% clip from the field last season, 6.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Red Foxes averaged.
- Last season, Army had a 14-11 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.3% from the field.
- The Red Foxes ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Black Knights ranked 266th.
- The Black Knights put up an average of 73.1 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 66.7 the Red Foxes gave up to opponents.
- Army went 12-10 last season when it scored more than 66.7 points.
Army Home & Away Comparison
- Army put up more points at home (74.0 per game) than away (72.7) last season.
- At home, the Black Knights conceded 66.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.4.
- At home, Army made 7.5 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Army's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than on the road (38.1%) as well.
Army Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Marist
|-
|Christl Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Stonehill
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
