The Army Black Knights (0-0) battle the Marist Red Foxes (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Christl Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Army vs. Marist Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Christl Arena in West Point, New York

Christl Arena in West Point, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Army Stats Insights

The Black Knights shot at a 47.7% clip from the field last season, 6.4 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Red Foxes averaged.

Last season, Army had a 14-11 record in games the team collectively shot above 41.3% from the field.

The Red Foxes ranked 246th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Black Knights ranked 266th.

The Black Knights put up an average of 73.1 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 66.7 the Red Foxes gave up to opponents.

Army went 12-10 last season when it scored more than 66.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Army Home & Away Comparison

Army put up more points at home (74.0 per game) than away (72.7) last season.

At home, the Black Knights conceded 66.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 72.4.

At home, Army made 7.5 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Army's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.7%) than on the road (38.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Army Upcoming Schedule